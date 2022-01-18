BUG FIX Ver. 1.0.4.50

Map
Fixed the error that the resurrection point of underchaogang station jumped to Shilipo station.
role
Fix the missing image of aishalar in the team interface.
skill
Fixed the bug that colonization would cause the enemy to lose blood.
Fixed the problem that normal attacks will crash when the enemy obtains [strong colonization] status.
Fixed the error that Qiu Qiu Wang [King's mercy] treated players.
function
Press F5 to change the window size anytime, anywhere.
other
Fix some minor problems.
Changed files in this update