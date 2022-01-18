 Skip to content

萝莉的远征 update for 18 January 2022

BUG FIX Ver. 1.0.4.50

Share · View all patches · Build 8039702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map

Fixed the error that the resurrection point of underchaogang station jumped to Shilipo station.

role

Fix the missing image of aishalar in the team interface.

skill

Fixed the bug that colonization would cause the enemy to lose blood.

Fixed the problem that normal attacks will crash when the enemy obtains [strong colonization] status.

Fixed the error that Qiu Qiu Wang [King's mercy] treated players.

function

Press F5 to change the window size anytime, anywhere.

other

Fix some minor problems.

