Wigmund - Open World Release

We announce the release of our open-world part of the game! Our first three Chapters of the story are now fully available. This is the final content update - and is really a substantial one! - before the release of Wigmund's final version. There are over 15 hours of content.

The content includes ten locations to visit:

The Hidden Valley

The Wolves Den

Frod Forest - The Open World part

Dracca's Caverns

The Old Iron Mine

The Fort's Dungeon

The Bear's Den

The Goblin's Caverns

Ashdown Castle's Dungeon

Ashdown Castle

The open-world maps will feature a full day/night cycle! That is because some quests require night time. Ghost stories are better told in the dark...



Not all the maps are related to the main quest, and you will have the opportunity to also explore secondary dungeons and caverns:





You can solve 12 main quests and also 18 secondary quests:



There is a lot of equipment pieces, including (but not limited to) 8 armor sets, many swords, axes, hammers, shields, artifacts and everything else that a RPG should have:



As a limited offer Angel Arael will join your team, if you will acquire the game in the Early Access phase! He can be found in Wigmund's home.



New enemies will also provide unique and tough challenges for your hero. They will include:

Trolls

Whelps

Ghosts

Specters

Wizards

Elementals

Imps

Beasts

Werewolves

Oh yes, and a dragon encounter. We have warned you!



We've also finished some other improvements that include:

Auto-Combat Mode - For those that do not wish to try out the swipe combat system

Camera Mask Size

Camera Lock Zoom

Camera Speed

Combat Health Bars

Combat Outlines

As for the future, we plan to release the full game, somewhere at the end of this quarter or at the beginning of Q2 of this year. It will include the full main story, extra secondary quests, more gear and the most difficult challenges that you will have to face.

We thank you for your patience, and we invite you to enter Wigmund's world!

