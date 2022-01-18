[0.8.5003 ] Adjusted the unlocking conditions of Eye of Providence

[0.8.5003 version update] Updated at 18:00 on January 18, 2022
-
Fixed the problem that teach Wayborne Seed may cause the game to get stuck under certain circumstances.
-
Adjusted the unlocking conditions of Eye of Providence (except for the breakthrough to Golden Core Realm under any difficulty, you can also choose Eye of Providence after you have unlocked the chaos mode).
-
Optimized the rules for compelling the Eye of Providence skill of the monsters (Gudiao) (reduced the damage required to break its weakness).
-
Optimized the problem that after breaking away from the battle through the Eye of Providence, it may teleport to an incorrect location.
-
Fixed the problem that the description text of some Eye of Providence skills was incorrect.
-
Fixed the problem that the map will still show all the building icons when opened again after all the filter items are closed.
-
Optimized part of the plot of the Adventures (Where the Wind Blows).
Changed files in this update