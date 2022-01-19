- Significant performance optimization
- Fixed volumetric clouds automatically disabling for non-vr players (should now only disable in VR)
- Added default VR binds for moving Target Designating Crosshair
- Added new graphics options for disabling or enabling 'Contact Shadows'
- Fixed wheel suspension buckling when rolling over small cracks
- Fixed spelling mistake in tutorial text
- Improved appearance of loading screen slightly
- Adjusted the brightness of Night Vision overlays
- Adjusted cockpit buttons to have a deeper press for better interaction in VR
Project : Skyscape update for 19 January 2022
Patch 3
