Project : Skyscape update for 19 January 2022

Patch 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8039576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Significant performance optimization
  • Fixed volumetric clouds automatically disabling for non-vr players (should now only disable in VR)
  • Added default VR binds for moving Target Designating Crosshair
  • Added new graphics options for disabling or enabling 'Contact Shadows'
  • Fixed wheel suspension buckling when rolling over small cracks
  • Fixed spelling mistake in tutorial text
  • Improved appearance of loading screen slightly
  • Adjusted the brightness of Night Vision overlays
  • Adjusted cockpit buttons to have a deeper press for better interaction in VR

Project : Skyscape Content Depot 1435631
