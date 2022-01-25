The Demon Lord is New in Town! Is Now Available!

We're thrilled to reveal that _The Demon Lord is New in Town!_ by Daijyobi Institute is now available with a 20% off discount! This version of the game includes the DLC.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1413980/The_Demon_Lord_is_New_in_Town/
The Demon Lord is New in Town! trailer:
Once again we want to thank you for all of your support and we hope you'll enjoy our upcoming releases!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1132690/Knights_of_Messiah/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1413960/Chevalier_Historie/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1078370/Succubus_x_Saint/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1551540/Tower_of_Ardia/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1551530/Pray_Game/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1413990/The_Heart_of_Darkness/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1342060/The_Dead_End/
Stay up to date by following our pages:
Publisher Page
Group Page
Catalogue
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Discord
Website