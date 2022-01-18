 Skip to content

安科俱乐部 update for 18 January 2022

Version update (0.3.3)

18 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. [Multiplayer Room] Fix the problem that the room owner will be forced to quit if he drops out under special circumstances
  2. [Multiplayer Room] Fix the problem of repeatedly joining the same room due to unstable Steam network
  3. [Creative Workshop] Fix the problem that only 10 items can be displayed
  4. [Creative Workshop] Fix the problem of script details showing the same picture
  5. [Creative Workshop] Fix the problem that some authors' names are displayed incorrectly (there are others to be fixed afterwards)
  6. [Creative Workshop] Change the scheduling of workshop item names

We received a lot of users need tutorials, the demand is being developed.

