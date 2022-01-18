 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blacksmith Legends update for 18 January 2022

Version 0.8.5 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8039338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Guardian Helm will now have own display on Gladiator in Armory

Bug fixes:

  • Guardian set will now be visible on gladiator in Armory
  • 'War Shield' will now be properl visible on gladiator in Armory
  • fixed some word positions on various languages
  • fixed few cases where the tutorial text could cause text overlap
  • fixed a bug where Yngvar idle animation would not be restored after successfuly dodgin an attack
  • fixed a potential bug, where Heroes death counter would not be counted if skipping Night cycle was turned off for specific days
  • fix some Chinese translations

Changed files in this update

Blacksmith Legends Content Depot 1430751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.