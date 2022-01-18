Version 0.8.5 update

Changes:
- Guardian Helm will now have own display on Gladiator in Armory
Bug fixes:
- Guardian set will now be visible on gladiator in Armory
- 'War Shield' will now be properl visible on gladiator in Armory
- fixed some word positions on various languages
- fixed few cases where the tutorial text could cause text overlap
- fixed a bug where Yngvar idle animation would not be restored after successfuly dodgin an attack
- fixed a potential bug, where Heroes death counter would not be counted if skipping Night cycle was turned off for specific days
- fix some Chinese translations
