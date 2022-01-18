Update Ver1.30.0

The following update has been implemented.
[Implementation]
- Screen switch will reload.
Reduced lags in the game.
[Adjustment]
- Change of the implementation time for game saving.
Change from saving at the end of the game to saving when switching scenes.
Please use the menu for game closing.
[Bug fixes]
- Fixed: Some versions of partner support did not work properly.
- Fixed: Some scenarios were not read properly width The English language.
- Fixed: The display of objects on the world map became strange.
- Fixed: Other minor issues.
Changed files in this update