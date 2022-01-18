 Skip to content

NonetEnsemble～魔法仕掛けの迷宮～ update for 18 January 2022

Update Ver1.30.0

Update Ver1.30.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following update has been implemented.

[Implementation]

  • Screen switch will reload.

    Reduced lags in the game.

[Adjustment]

  • Change of the implementation time for game saving.

    Change from saving at the end of the game to saving when switching scenes.

    Please use the menu for game closing.

[Bug fixes]

  • Fixed: Some versions of partner support did not work properly.
  • Fixed: Some scenarios were not read properly width The English language.
  • Fixed: The display of objects on the world map became strange.
  • Fixed: Other minor issues.

