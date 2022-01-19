 Skip to content

PC Building Simulator update for 19 January 2022

PC Building Simulator Update v1.14.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we're pushing a minor update live to address the issues listed below. Special thanks to the community for contributions to bug reporting and evidence gathering.

Bug Fixes

Parts:

  • Fixed an issue which caused the be quiet! Dark Base 900 case's Side Panels to only be selectable by their screws during first removal.
  • Team Group CARDEA ZERO Z340 M.2 PCIe SSDs will no longer appear stretched when installed in the MSI B450I GAMING PLUS AC motherboard
  • Adjusted collision on the NZXT Kraken Z73 AIO to allow installation in significantly more cases.
  • Adjusted collision on the GamerStorm Captain 360 EX WHITE RGB AIO to allow installation in significantly more cases.
  • RAIJINTEK ELEOS RBW's bracket clips will now obey the laws of physics, preventing them from clipping through GPUs/heatsinks.
  • Fixed an issue which prevented the MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X from connecting to custom water cooling in the InWin 925 case.
  • M.2 drives can no longer be interacted with while the drive bay is closed on the ASRock Z390 Taichi motherboard.
  • Improved the colour accuracy of the ZOTAC RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo, 3080 Ti AMP Holo and 3090 AMP Core Holo GPU's.
  • Corrected benchmark data for the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 30-series bilibili GPUs.
  • Reduced the number of clipping issues between cables and power supplies in the InWin A1 case.
  • All liquid coolers in the ENKI series now flow in the same direction.
  • Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240 Illusion logo is now visible from more angles.
  • Corrected the alignment of the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240 Illusion logo.
  • Fixed an issue which led to the Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P case clipping with SSD cables.
  • AIO screws will now properly align when installed inside the Lian Li LANCOOL ONE Digital case.
  • Fixed an issue which caused AIO cables to clip through the ASUS ROG ZENITH EXTREME motherboard when installed inside the Lian Li O11D XL-X case.
  • Air coolers will now correctly return to starting positions before installation if partially rotated during the mounting process.

Career:

  • Fixed an issue which caused the job 'Can you fix this' from Daniel.Ryder@LaboratoriousDaniel.com to generate with some parts colliding.
  • Changed cable pathing in the SilverStone P14 to prevent cables clipping through the case in the first career mode job of the game.
  • Esports DLC:
  • The ADATA Spectrix D60G RGB will no longer clip through objects and tables whilst in tournament areas.
  • Adjusted the 'Disaster job' given by Frink@dragons.com to fix an issue which prevented it from being completed.

IT Expansion:

  • Corrected viewport boundaries of the Raijintek METIS case to prevent the camera clipping through workbenches in the first IT Expansion workshop.
  • Monitors will no longer clip with certain cases whilst in assembly mode.

