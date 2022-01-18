 Skip to content

Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 18 January 2022

Patch 0.6.4.1 Mini Patch

18 January 2022

This quick patch does some very minor things related to placing work/build orders.

  • You can no longer place terrain-shaping orders on top of other orders.
  • When placing double orders, like mining + building stairs, you can just hold and drag instead of clicking each time.
  • Decreased the time delay between each check when holding to give orders: Meaning if you move the cursor rapidly across the screen (like when giving orders to mine a long corridor or such) there will be less chance of 'gaps'.

Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias

