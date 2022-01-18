-
Added sprint to the right stick for those who prefer to use the right stick to move.
Added a button to the Quick Menu while the player is on a timed course to reset to the beginning.
Added ability for player to also pick their preferred rotation for melee items too.
Ships can now sail much further out.
Fixed bug in multiplayer where the scope of the sniper would stick around after the client stows it in their inventory
Fixed bug in multiplayer where the client couldn't sprint using traditional movement
Fixed a bug regarding gun rotations. If a weapon is still picked up at a strange rotation then the rotation can be reset by opening the quick menu, pressing settings, and then press hand / item offset.
Fixed a bug regarding side holster movement by the player.
Fixed a bug when using using grip as a button and two handing items.
Big Booty Adventures update for 18 January 2022
1/18/2022 Update
