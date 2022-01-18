 Skip to content

Big Booty Adventures update for 18 January 2022

1/18/2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8038943

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added sprint to the right stick for those who prefer to use the right stick to move.

  • Added a button to the Quick Menu while the player is on a timed course to reset to the beginning.

  • Added ability for player to also pick their preferred rotation for melee items too.

  • Ships can now sail much further out.

  • Fixed bug in multiplayer where the scope of the sniper would stick around after the client stows it in their inventory

  • Fixed bug in multiplayer where the client couldn't sprint using traditional movement

  • Fixed a bug regarding gun rotations. If a weapon is still picked up at a strange rotation then the rotation can be reset by opening the quick menu, pressing settings, and then press hand / item offset.

  • Fixed a bug regarding side holster movement by the player.

  • Fixed a bug when using using grip as a button and two handing items.

Changed files in this update

Big Booty Adventures Content Depot 1820561
