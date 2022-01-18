BUG FIX Ver. 1.0.3.41

Share · View all patches · Build 8038853 · Last edited 18 January 2022 – 07:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Shop

NPCs for cat coin recharge exchange are added in the dream court.

plot

Fixed the error that the server maintenance can still be online on July 9.

Fixed the error that Wenhua disappeared when Li Wenhua went to the cave first in the dense forest at night.

Map

Fixed an error where the vehicle indicated an incorrect target.

Fixed a bug where somewhere on the top of the immortal's cave would be sent to the library.

skill

Fixed [taunt] skill description error.

Fixed the error that the [colonization] effect could not be triggered correctly.

Fixed the missing description of [blue flame] Cangyin effect.

function

The game window can now remember the size. When you restart the game, the window size is the same as when you close the game.

Fixed the problem that the use of props was invalid when the deputy was equipped with weapons.

Fixed the error of using the telephone booth to offline and using the telephone to offline after July 4.

other

Fix some minor problems.