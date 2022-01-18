BUG FIX Ver. 1.0.3.41

Shop
NPCs for cat coin recharge exchange are added in the dream court.
plot
Fixed the error that the server maintenance can still be online on July 9.
Fixed the error that Wenhua disappeared when Li Wenhua went to the cave first in the dense forest at night.
Map
Fixed an error where the vehicle indicated an incorrect target.
Fixed a bug where somewhere on the top of the immortal's cave would be sent to the library.
skill
Fixed [taunt] skill description error.
Fixed the error that the [colonization] effect could not be triggered correctly.
Fixed the missing description of [blue flame] Cangyin effect.
function
The game window can now remember the size. When you restart the game, the window size is the same as when you close the game.
Fixed the problem that the use of props was invalid when the deputy was equipped with weapons.
Fixed the error of using the telephone booth to offline and using the telephone to offline after July 4.
other
Fix some minor problems.
