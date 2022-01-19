PATCH NOTES V1.2.8

Extended the timing window of button / key presses required for fallen players in CONNECTED and CONNECTED VS to successfully REVIVE themselves.

Added SteamVR support for Quest headsets. (Note: the Y button of the Touch Controller is assigned to pause the game by default.)

Fixed an issue that caused colors to look incorrect in certain cases when HDR was enabled. Also fixed an issue where the game switched from BORDERLESS / WINDOWED to FULL SCREEN when entering MULTIPLAYER when HDR was enabled. (Note: DISPLAY MODE will now automatically switch to FULL SCREEN when HDR is enabled in the Options. HDR will be disabled if the display mode is changed to BORDERLESS / WINDOWED.)

Temporarily removed OVERALL SR decay. Your OVERALL SR will no longer decrease after extended periods of inactivity. We are working on an alternate system for encouraging players to not “sit on” high scores or records for a future update.

Added local backups of saved game data. (Note: The backup data will remain even if the game is uninstalled.)

Backup data on Steam: \AppData\Local\TetrisEffectConnected\Steam\<UserId>\Backup_Game.sav

Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

コネクテッド、コネクテッドバトルにて、REVIVEの成功タイミングを長めに調整。

HDRがONの場合はディスプレイモードが フルスクリーンになるように修正。

この修正により、PC版で発生していた特定のケースでHDRをONにした際に色彩がおかしくなる問題、HDRがONでディスプレイモードをボーダレスもしくはウィンドウに設定している場合にマルチプレイを選択すると、強制的にフルスクリーンになる問題が修正されます。

GRADE SCOREが時間経過で低下しない仕様に変更しました。

これまでは、一定期間ランクマッチをプレイしなかった場合、GRADE SCOREが時間経過とともに自動的に減衰していましたが、Patch 1.2.8より廃止されます。

セーブデータのバックアップに対応しました。

（ゲームをアンインストールした際もセーブデータが残ります。)

Steamの保存場所\AppData\Local\TetrisEffectConnected\Steam\<UserId>\Backup_Game.sav

OculusヘッドセットのSteamVR起動に対応。モーションコントローラーのYボタンでゲーム中にポーズをかけることができます。

その他、軽微な問題修正と調整