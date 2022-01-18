 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Destruction Dummies update for 18 January 2022

Update Version 1.2 - Destruction Dummies

Share · View all patches · Build 8038544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.2:

  • Fixed FPS melee weapons damage zones
  • Added skeleton damage indicator GUI to NPC menu
  • Added active vs On Click bomb variants to quick spawner drop menu
  • Added scrolling ticker of interaction statistics (Deaths, limbs destroyed etc) to menu screen
  • NPCs if spawned in quick succession will now alternate spawn positions to minimise exploding on spawn
  • Added Interactivity to Blender: Lid open / close on click, Blade on / off on click of respective buttons.
  • Upgraded blender gore for more visceral experience.
  • Added "Killdozer" vehicle to Vehicles Menu

Changed files in this update

Ragdoll Murder Park Content Depot 1732841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.