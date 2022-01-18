Update Version 1.2 - Destruction Dummies

V1.2:
- Fixed FPS melee weapons damage zones
- Added skeleton damage indicator GUI to NPC menu
- Added active vs On Click bomb variants to quick spawner drop menu
- Added scrolling ticker of interaction statistics (Deaths, limbs destroyed etc) to menu screen
- NPCs if spawned in quick succession will now alternate spawn positions to minimise exploding on spawn
- Added Interactivity to Blender: Lid open / close on click, Blade on / off on click of respective buttons.
- Upgraded blender gore for more visceral experience.
- Added "Killdozer" vehicle to Vehicles Menu
Changed files in this update