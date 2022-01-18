 Skip to content

Laypo Simulator update for 18 January 2022

A small update :)

Build 8038494

0.3.0.16

Added:

  • Added Chickens that currently just walk around the walk (can destroy them if you feel the need) will be adding more features to it in the next update
  • Turrets now require to be restocked with ammo
  • Turrets can now run out of ammo!
  • Can now remove towers
  • Added new recipe in workbench
  • The new recipe is Turret ammo
  • Music plays in the background of the game (temp for now)

Changes

  • Saving Should work from now on... (SHOULD) - Which will be implemented after chickens and food crops have been finalised as that'll be the first major release for the game mode!

