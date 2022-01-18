A small update :)

0.3.0.16
Added:
- Added Chickens that currently just walk around the walk (can destroy them if you feel the need) will be adding more features to it in the next update
- Turrets now require to be restocked with ammo
- Turrets can now run out of ammo!
- Can now remove towers
- Added new recipe in workbench
- The new recipe is Turret ammo
- Music plays in the background of the game (temp for now)
Changes
- Saving Should work from now on... (SHOULD) - Which will be implemented after chickens and food crops have been finalised as that'll be the first major release for the game mode!
Changed files in this update