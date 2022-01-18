Tanks v1.3.0 is now out!

It's time for a big update!
What's new in Tanks v1.3.0:
New features:
- Added all-new castle crusade
- Added cut, copy, and paste to level editor
- Added multishot and shot spread options to bullets
- Added crusade option to disable respawning tanks
Sounds and music:
- Added individual battle music tracks for each tanks
- New editor music which changes based on tanks present
- New sounds for winning and losing battles
User interfaces:
- Improved lists with search, sort, and jump buttons
- New window options menu for resolution and fullscreen
- New option to warn before closing unsaved work
- New option to prevent mouse leaving the window bounds
Improvements:
- Cyan tanks are now immune to freeze bullets and ice
- Improved game title appearance
- Huge rendering improvements
- Added translation support
- Holes are now bigger
- More animations on the crusade stats screen
- Added native support for ARM64 (M1) architecture on Mac
- Bug fixes and other minor improvements
Thank you for playing Tanks: The Crusades. If you'd like to share levels and crusades you've made, find party buddies, or just chat with other Tanks players, you can join the Tanks Discord!
Changed files in this update