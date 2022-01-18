Scheduled Server Maintenance: 01.18.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on January 18, 2022.
Please check the details below:
Maintenance Duration:
01/18 23:00 – 01/19 02:00 PST
Maintenance Details
[Update]
1. Snow Flake Daily Quest
2. FS Point Payback Event
3. (Social Media Event) Winter Stylist Event
[Reward]
- Zombie Arcade Rank Event
- Top 20 Zombie Arcade Rankers will be rewarded with items.
- Rank Mode Challenge
- Users who finished at least 7 Rank Mode matches during the event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)
will be rewarded items.
- Skill Training Rush Week
A) Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of skill training proceeded during the
event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)
B) Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of times Characters reach Skill Lv. 5
through skill training sessions during the event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)
- Prestige Up Rush Week
- Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of Prestige Up proceeded during the
event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)
- FS Gold Mileage Event
- Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of FS Gold Card Packs they purchased during the event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)
- FS Village Group Photo Challenge
The participants of Group Photo Challenges as well as all crew members will be rewarded.
[Bug Fix]
- Quick Button not showing the latest mode you’ve played
- Lobby page shows the wrong Character after changing it and entering FS village
- Pet condition not counting up after successful Diving catch or Sliding catch
- Line-up UI disappearing when rapidly ready and cancel matching in FS village
- Certain command makes you exit FS village whilst matching
- Rin is unable to perform Signature shot when Stamina is debuffed
- Crash when changing Channel in FS village
- Crew Quest contribution text disappearing when on focus
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
