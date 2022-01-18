 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 18 January 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 01.18.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on January 18, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

01/18 23:00 – 01/19 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details

[Update]

1. Snow Flake Daily Quest

2. FS Point Payback Event

3. (Social Media Event) Winter Stylist Event

[Reward]

- Zombie Arcade Rank Event

  • Top 20 Zombie Arcade Rankers will be rewarded with items.
  • Rank Mode Challenge
  • Users who finished at least 7 Rank Mode matches during the event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)

    will be rewarded items.
  • Skill Training Rush Week

    A) Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of skill training proceeded during the

    event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)

B) Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of times Characters reach Skill Lv. 5

through skill training sessions during the event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)

  • Prestige Up Rush Week
  • Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of Prestige Up proceeded during the

    event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)
  • FS Gold Mileage Event
  • Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of FS Gold Card Packs they purchased during the event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)
  • FS Village Group Photo Challenge

    The participants of Group Photo Challenges as well as all crew members will be rewarded.

[Bug Fix]

  • Quick Button not showing the latest mode you’ve played
  • Lobby page shows the wrong Character after changing it and entering FS village
  • Pet condition not counting up after successful Diving catch or Sliding catch
  • Line-up UI disappearing when rapidly ready and cancel matching in FS village
  • Certain command makes you exit FS village whilst matching
  • Rin is unable to perform Signature shot when Stamina is debuffed
  • Crash when changing Channel in FS village
  • Crew Quest contribution text disappearing when on focus

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​

