Scheduled Server Maintenance: 01.18.2022

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on January 18, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

Maintenance Duration:

01/18 23:00 – 01/19 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details

[Update]

1. Snow Flake Daily Quest

2. FS Point Payback Event

3. (Social Media Event) Winter Stylist Event

[Reward]

- Zombie Arcade Rank Event

Top 20 Zombie Arcade Rankers will be rewarded with items.

Rank Mode Challenge

Users who finished at least 7 Rank Mode matches during the event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)

will be rewarded items.

Skill Training Rush Week

A) Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of skill training proceeded during the

event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)

B) Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of times Characters reach Skill Lv. 5

through skill training sessions during the event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)

Prestige Up Rush Week

Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of Prestige Up proceeded during the

event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)

FS Gold Mileage Event

Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of FS Gold Card Packs they purchased during the event period (1/12 ~ 1/18 23:59 PST)

FS Village Group Photo Challenge

The participants of Group Photo Challenges as well as all crew members will be rewarded.

[Bug Fix]

Quick Button not showing the latest mode you’ve played

Lobby page shows the wrong Character after changing it and entering FS village

Pet condition not counting up after successful Diving catch or Sliding catch

Line-up UI disappearing when rapidly ready and cancel matching in FS village

Certain command makes you exit FS village whilst matching

Rin is unable to perform Signature shot when Stamina is debuffed

Crash when changing Channel in FS village

Crew Quest contribution text disappearing when on focus

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding