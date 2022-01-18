[New build - DEFAULT] 22w03a: Trap Door and Blast Door

Blast door and Trap door implementation have been changed.
They are now using children entity, which means you can paint frame and door separately and apply decals on the moving part.
As collision are still deactivated for convenience it is not possible to add bricks on them but you are free to apply decals!
Hotfixes:
- Opening several time the mission board is duplicating the last ship entry.
- Bounty Hunting ambush rate was 100%
- #4456 Ship in same squadron can start targeting friendly ship in case of friendly fire.
- #4475 Damage and repair on system applied incorrectly.
- #4461 Thruster texture scaling incorrect.
- #3420 #4457 Trapdoor hitbox issues.
- #4463 Symmetry grid placement is incorrect at large scale.
- #4479 Warp Jump fail to finish in some cases.
Thanks for playing!
