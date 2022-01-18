Patch version 0.4.9b (Beta Branch)

This patch addresses some bug reports and balance feedback related to the recent Hero Pack release.
Changelog for version 0.4.9b
- Slight reshuffle of Secret Service skills
- Immortal and Secret Service revival skills now have a limit of 3 uses
- Reworked Meditate (various heroes) skill levels
- Marine's M16 skill reworked to have an ammo/reload system attached
- Marine's Specialist skill turn delay bonus decreased from 35% to 15%
- Replaced animation for Doctor's Malpractice skill to better match its theme and physical damage type
- Enemy husks at higher endless and singularity difficulties will now always have level 2 or 3 skills, based on the difficulty tier and elite status, except for a few encounters with specifically forced levels
- Enemy husks at the highest difficulty levels will now also have their default relics equipped
- Fixed handling of multiple Secret Service or Immortal characters so that all of them being downed at once still wins/loses the battle, even if you have Weight Heart or a similar skill
- Fixed Secret Service "Get Down!" quest not completing properly
- Fixed missing kneeling frame for Nurse sprite
- Fixed Zone Defense triggering multiple skill activations per turn
- Fixed Pill Bottle and Jacks Rum relics to work more reliably
- Fixed Jaguar being able to act during Pounce
- Fixed Sentinel being able to act during Forcefield channeling
- Fixed Doctor's Prescribe skills showing they could be leveled up
- Fixed Doctor and Jaguar rescue battles being skippable with stealth generator
- Fixed a couple of typos in new character flavor text
Changed depots in beta branch