Time Break Chronicles update for 18 January 2022

Patch version 0.4.9b (Beta Branch)

This patch addresses some bug reports and balance feedback related to the recent Hero Pack release.

Changelog for version 0.4.9b

  • Slight reshuffle of Secret Service skills
  • Immortal and Secret Service revival skills now have a limit of 3 uses
  • Reworked Meditate (various heroes) skill levels
  • Marine's M16 skill reworked to have an ammo/reload system attached
  • Marine's Specialist skill turn delay bonus decreased from 35% to 15%
  • Replaced animation for Doctor's Malpractice skill to better match its theme and physical damage type
  • Enemy husks at higher endless and singularity difficulties will now always have level 2 or 3 skills, based on the difficulty tier and elite status, except for a few encounters with specifically forced levels
  • Enemy husks at the highest difficulty levels will now also have their default relics equipped
  • Fixed handling of multiple Secret Service or Immortal characters so that all of them being downed at once still wins/loses the battle, even if you have Weight Heart or a similar skill
  • Fixed Secret Service "Get Down!" quest not completing properly
  • Fixed missing kneeling frame for Nurse sprite
  • Fixed Zone Defense triggering multiple skill activations per turn
  • Fixed Pill Bottle and Jacks Rum relics to work more reliably
  • Fixed Jaguar being able to act during Pounce
  • Fixed Sentinel being able to act during Forcefield channeling
  • Fixed Doctor's Prescribe skills showing they could be leveled up
  • Fixed Doctor and Jaguar rescue battles being skippable with stealth generator
  • Fixed a couple of typos in new character flavor text

