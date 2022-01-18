Update for Beta Branch 1/18/2022

- Added a "Mass Export HSP" button to the media library view (click on Media Library in the navigation panel, and the button will be located in the bottom right corner of the window). This will write HSP files for every local video in your media library (not streamed). The HSP files will be located in the same directory as its video. This can be useful if you want to move your videos to another directory, since you can move the HSP files to the new directory, as well.
- Added a "Multipart Encodings" toggle to the user settings under the playback group. When this is enabled, videos that have multiple web API encodings with a "File" prefix will be played in sequential order. XBVR uses this to group videos with multiple parts together. When the video reaches the end (or when using the next/previous file keybindings) the next encoding in the list will be played instead of loading a different video. Switching to different encodings with the "File" prefix will also start the video from the beginning, instead of resuming from the last position.
HereSphere VR Video Player update for 18 January 2022
