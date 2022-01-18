Dawn of Corruption [0.5.3] Release Notes!

Hello everyone!

Sorry for the delay on this release, I kinda got the scope of this one a bit too high had to scale it better at the end hahaha.

I hope you enjoy this one!

There's some really exciting stuff coming for the game in 2022, I can't wait to show it off to you all <3

Release Notes 0.5.3:

Features:

Added the "Path of the Embrace" for Torgar's storyline where players can push him to embrace his ever increasing lust.

Added the "Torgar's Bond" ability which grants the player a portion of Torgar's Strength stat.

Torgar can now join the player's party.

Added "Select Teammate" menu to the village hub.

Added detailed descriptions of Corruption fight moves when they are used.

The UI now tracks Expeditions instead of days.

The Cycles UI now tracks the amount of newgame+

The "Verse" abilities have been reworked to represent distant stars that affect the world they shine on.

These perks now switch every day instead of every 30 days.

The order in which they appear is:

-"Power of the Golden Star" (Your strength is increased by 20%)

-"Tenacity of the Green Star" (Your stamina is increased by 20%)

-"Adaptation of the Blue Star" (All growth is increased by 20%)

-"Ferocity of the Red Star" (Your crit chance is increased by 20%)

Changed how Corruption tiers function. They are now separated into 5 tiers:

0 - 25 Uncorrupted

25 - 50 Minor Corruption

50 - 75 Major Corruption

75 - 200 Overwhelming Corruption

200+ Lord of Corruption

I'm experimenting with a new design for the progression of Corruption.

Basically, the idea is to have players be rewarded by choosing to go down the corruption route, while making it more challenging to sustain.

Achieving certain tiers of corruption rewards growth multiplier and arousal bonuses, but Corruption would gradually go down with every in-game day.

Reaching high Corruption tiers also makes you heal from Corruption at a slower rate.

This lets players experiment and dip into Corruption if they feel like it, while having the choice of letting it wither down until they become normal again.

It's also one of the steps to make growth feel more impactful, since growth on a normal human will be slower until they see what Corruption has to offer.

This also reflects how I see the Lost in the lore.

They have become beasts of lust and pleasure because they want to have their Corruption be at an all time high, while normal people getting tainted by Corruption would end up healing with time.

I'm not a fan of the idea that one touch of Corruption will set you in a dark path forever. The Lost always have a chance to go back, they just choose not to.

TLDR of that experiment:

-Corruption now goes down every day.

-Events in-game give more Corruption to compensate.

-Reaching 25, 50, 75, 100 and 200 Corruption now grants abilities that affect growth multipliers and arousal.

-Initial growth multipliers are lower to compensate.

This makes me excited to have the game change more when Corruption is very high, since it needs to be actively chased to trigger

This version is NOT compatible with saves from 0.5.2 but you can now restart the game with your Essence and Exp from older saves!

https://www.patreon.com/sombreve

https://gumroad.com/sombreve

https://dawnofcorruption.net/