Hot-fix #8

Share · View all patches · Build 8038113 · Last edited 18 January 2022 – 03:52:11 UTC by Wendy

-Added a new item Bed Roll: A one time use bed that can be made in the character inventory.

-Added what ammo type to use in the item description.

-Added some more tutorial things for people who are confused about totems.

-Added .05% chance to gain iron from stone nodes.

-Adjusted Fiber oil to cost more to craft and take longer.

-Adjusted dual dagger stamina cost on each attack.

-Changed daggers to be 6 damage less than a 1h weapon instead of equal with an added bonus of crit chance and crit damage.

-Edited workbenches to only be pick-up able by members authorized on the land claim or the original builder.

-Fixed fire dungeon entrance collision.

-Fixed able to hit attached cart when attacking.

-Fixed attacking while crouched draining energy.

-Fixed scroll of knowledge not giving enchanting xp.

-Fixed t1 sturdy gem not giving any crafting xp.

-Increase mammoth blood drop rate from 1-6 to 6-9.

-Increased bow and staff melee energy cost.

-Updated fall damage to do more damage.

-Updated crouching to detach cart.

-Removed branch xp gain.

-Removed plank xp gain.

-Removed duplicate shrines from alchemical station 3.

-Took pulse spell radius by half and took damage down by half. -Is mainly meant to be knockback skill.

-Tweaked Landscape Texture to 4k.

-Tweaked AI Texture to 2k.

-Tweaked stone tier xp gain.

-Tweaked starter weapon xp gain.

-Tweaked mage aim offset.

-Tweaked throwing daggers damage.

-Tweaked coins gain from chests and bosses.