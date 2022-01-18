Hot-fix #8

-Added a new item Bed Roll: A one time use bed that can be made in the character inventory.
-Added what ammo type to use in the item description.
-Added some more tutorial things for people who are confused about totems.
-Added .05% chance to gain iron from stone nodes.
-Adjusted Fiber oil to cost more to craft and take longer.
-Adjusted dual dagger stamina cost on each attack.
-Changed daggers to be 6 damage less than a 1h weapon instead of equal with an added bonus of crit chance and crit damage.
-Edited workbenches to only be pick-up able by members authorized on the land claim or the original builder.
-Fixed fire dungeon entrance collision.
-Fixed able to hit attached cart when attacking.
-Fixed attacking while crouched draining energy.
-Fixed scroll of knowledge not giving enchanting xp.
-Fixed t1 sturdy gem not giving any crafting xp.
-Increase mammoth blood drop rate from 1-6 to 6-9.
-Increased bow and staff melee energy cost.
-Updated fall damage to do more damage.
-Updated crouching to detach cart.
-Removed branch xp gain.
-Removed plank xp gain.
-Removed duplicate shrines from alchemical station 3.
-Took pulse spell radius by half and took damage down by half. -Is mainly meant to be knockback skill.
-Tweaked Landscape Texture to 4k.
-Tweaked AI Texture to 2k.
-Tweaked stone tier xp gain.
-Tweaked starter weapon xp gain.
-Tweaked mage aim offset.
-Tweaked throwing daggers damage.
-Tweaked coins gain from chests and bosses.
