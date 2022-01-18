Paper Planet Particle Update

We've created a new particle system, replacing the old (really slow) one, which has improved performance considerably. We have also drastically improved the file size of the game, down from ~621mb to ~291mb. Hopefully, having a massive amount of bullets shouldn't be quite as laggy, nor crash the game as often. Hopefully.
Changes
- Added several new particles using the new particle system.
- Added the Rat Buddy item.
- Gave Wildfire some cool and new sounds, and it now throws out an additional fire burster.
- Tweaked a few item descriptions.
- Added firing particles to some buddies that should've had them.
- Better weighted Zenith's attack patterns, so you're less likely to get a string of the same attack.
- Updated several UI text nodes, so they look crisper now.
- Item and pickup text is now split up into its name and description.
- Made Sporesploder bursters somewhat inaccurate.
- Zenith has a new sound during his yellow star shot phase.
- Changed hint visuals.
- Added a bullet count debug underneath the FPS counter. Have fun with this.
- Added a discord link button to the title screen.
- Removed damage bonus from Creepy Gunpowder
- Reduced shotspeed given by Railgun.
- Rubber Band Ball bullets now wait slightly before bouncing off of the planet.
- Burst Laser now works with all buddies that fire bullets.
- Decreased Yellow Gem's firerate.
- Snoobes (Boss 1) now fires more yellow and red bullets when past half health.
- Adjusted firing position of yellow bullets on the red twin.
- Restored Firework Bullet's description.
- Moved Sawed-Off to regular item pool and increased its charge time.
- Made Split Bullets a cursed item.
Bug Fixes
- Buddies no longer target invincible enemies.
- Fixed Sporesploder giving combo and paperclips when it detonates.
- Fixed Swarmers still dropping paperclips and giving combo even if the last swarmer of a group to die hit the planet.
- Fixed Cat's Eye Diamond's damage buff lasting forever.
- Certain items that change health now update health display effects correctly.
- Fixed some inconsistent bullet and trail scalings. Bullet size and trails are now properly capped at spawn.
- Fixed Twins' bullet attacks spawning bullets at inconsistent positions.
- Fixed bullets trying to free themselves from the object pool multiple times, resulting in a number of debug log messages.
- Fixed Minigun altering stats wrong and causing the firerate and inaccuracy stats to lock up.
- Worm body segments are now targeted and damaged by effects correctly. (Blackhole looks really funny)
- Fixed the "Quit Game" button being unclickable if pickup text (the green text) was showing.
- Fixed pickup text disappearing too fast after picking up multiple items in quick succession.
- Fixed a clipping issue with the instructions dude.
- Fixed Boss 1's laser impact not aligning with the laser itself, and the firing effect being hidden inside the boss.
- Fixed the stat up interaction between heavy bullets and drag bullets giving speed instead of bullet speed.
- Re-added an unassigned zone 1 wave type. (one was listed twice)
- Fixed Tanker enemies not getting bullet properties passed to them, causing them not to detonate with Detonator.
- Fixed Worm tail segments not bouncing bullets off of them if they are shielded.
- Fixed the "collection modified" error during hectic bullet collisions.
- Fixed the combo bar not being animated.
- Removed the old "Shoot!" hint because it was only used for spore bullets.
- The save boxes on the title screen now re-open properly upon closing settings.
- Fixed the menu music restarting when moving between the title and menu.
- Fixed the health shield animation being kinda scuffed.
- Fixed Cursed Aura's hitbox being smaller than it should be.
- Fixed Burst Laser giving an extra shot.
- Fixed Robo Buddy not decreasing firing cooldown unless the fire key was held.
- Fixed Creepy Gunpowder and Rockets creating invincible enemies when they explode.
- Fixed a typo in Lightweight Chassis' description.
