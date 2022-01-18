 Skip to content

Paper Planet update for 18 January 2022

Paper Planet Particle Update

Paper Planet update for 18 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've created a new particle system, replacing the old (really slow) one, which has improved performance considerably. We have also drastically improved the file size of the game, down from ~621mb to ~291mb. Hopefully, having a massive amount of bullets shouldn't be quite as laggy, nor crash the game as often. Hopefully.

Changes

  • Added several new particles using the new particle system.
  • Added the Rat Buddy item.
  • Gave Wildfire some cool and new sounds, and it now throws out an additional fire burster.
  • Tweaked a few item descriptions.
  • Added firing particles to some buddies that should've had them.
  • Better weighted Zenith's attack patterns, so you're less likely to get a string of the same attack.
  • Updated several UI text nodes, so they look crisper now.
  • Item and pickup text is now split up into its name and description.
  • Made Sporesploder bursters somewhat inaccurate.
  • Zenith has a new sound during his yellow star shot phase.
  • Changed hint visuals.
  • Added a bullet count debug underneath the FPS counter. Have fun with this.
  • Added a discord link button to the title screen.
  • Removed damage bonus from Creepy Gunpowder
  • Reduced shotspeed given by Railgun.
  • Rubber Band Ball bullets now wait slightly before bouncing off of the planet.
  • Burst Laser now works with all buddies that fire bullets.
  • Decreased Yellow Gem's firerate.
  • Snoobes (Boss 1) now fires more yellow and red bullets when past half health.
  • Adjusted firing position of yellow bullets on the red twin.
  • Restored Firework Bullet's description.
  • Moved Sawed-Off to regular item pool and increased its charge time.
  • Made Split Bullets a cursed item.

Bug Fixes

  • Buddies no longer target invincible enemies.
  • Fixed Sporesploder giving combo and paperclips when it detonates.
  • Fixed Swarmers still dropping paperclips and giving combo even if the last swarmer of a group to die hit the planet.
  • Fixed Cat's Eye Diamond's damage buff lasting forever.
  • Certain items that change health now update health display effects correctly.
  • Fixed some inconsistent bullet and trail scalings. Bullet size and trails are now properly capped at spawn.
  • Fixed Twins' bullet attacks spawning bullets at inconsistent positions.
  • Fixed bullets trying to free themselves from the object pool multiple times, resulting in a number of debug log messages.
  • Fixed Minigun altering stats wrong and causing the firerate and inaccuracy stats to lock up.
  • Worm body segments are now targeted and damaged by effects correctly. (Blackhole looks really funny)
  • Fixed the "Quit Game" button being unclickable if pickup text (the green text) was showing.
  • Fixed pickup text disappearing too fast after picking up multiple items in quick succession.
  • Fixed a clipping issue with the instructions dude.
  • Fixed Boss 1's laser impact not aligning with the laser itself, and the firing effect being hidden inside the boss.
  • Fixed the stat up interaction between heavy bullets and drag bullets giving speed instead of bullet speed.
  • Re-added an unassigned zone 1 wave type. (one was listed twice)
  • Fixed Tanker enemies not getting bullet properties passed to them, causing them not to detonate with Detonator.
  • Fixed Worm tail segments not bouncing bullets off of them if they are shielded.
  • Fixed the "collection modified" error during hectic bullet collisions.
  • Fixed the combo bar not being animated.
  • Removed the old "Shoot!" hint because it was only used for spore bullets.
  • The save boxes on the title screen now re-open properly upon closing settings.
  • Fixed the menu music restarting when moving between the title and menu.
  • Fixed the health shield animation being kinda scuffed.
  • Fixed Cursed Aura's hitbox being smaller than it should be.
  • Fixed Burst Laser giving an extra shot.
  • Fixed Robo Buddy not decreasing firing cooldown unless the fire key was held.
  • Fixed Creepy Gunpowder and Rockets creating invincible enemies when they explode.
  • Fixed a typo in Lightweight Chassis' description.

Changed files in this update

