Update 9: Minor Fixes

- Fixed music sometimes gets too silent and you have to change the music volume slider for it to get fixed.
- Fixed fall damage.
- Fixed sometimes when your inventory is full and you are picking up a lot of dropped items at once some of the items get lost.
- Changed Hardened Lava machine schematic a bit to make sure it works well for everyone.
- Fixed an issue with Ice/Hardened Lava in caves being voided when clicked without holding.
- Fixed a small issue with the age 1 and age 2 ending.
Don't forget to leave us a Steam review with your thoughts on the game. It really helps us reach more players!
Also join our Discord to chat with the developer and the community!
Changed files in this update