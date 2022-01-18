Fixes and minor update

Fixes

While working to setup the game for localization, I triggered a small issue with Deep Dive researches. This was caused from adding and setting the combo boxes with localized languages when the HUD was opened causing it to have some weird starting data. This has been fixed, as well as a few other small issues that have been addressed.

Update

The paragon system has had a few small updates based on player suggestions. You now will gain 3 paragon points for a paragon reset up from 1. This should make the paragon system more rewarding. Let me know how this feels as we could bump it up to 5 if this change is not large enough.

I have changed bankruptcy for companies with paragon. Now if you are on a normal game and you go bankrupt, that company is gone as usual. However, if you have paragon points and you go bankrupt instead of shutting down and locking the save it will reset that play through and maintain your paragon points. This should allow any players using the paragon system to continue to play without the worry of losing all there invested time.

Whats Next

I am currently in the works of setting up the French translations, and hope to have that live shortly. The other languages are still being worked on by amazing community members (although we still need a Russian Translator). Once we have the French up and running the other languages should be a lot quicker and easier to setup as people finish there translations.

Once the French translations are complete I will be moving back to working on the opening cut scene as well as overall visual polish and player feedback.