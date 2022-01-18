 Skip to content

Smack Studio (Early Access) update for 18 January 2022

Patch notes 1/17/22: Character editor UI overhaul

Character editor enhancements

  • Massive UI overhaul. All visuals have been replaced with more professional dark mode style.
  • Added button to apply the bind pose for an animation rig instantly.

Menu navigation improvements

  • Added menu item to view online multiplayer setup instructions (using Parsec, our recommended solution until we launch official online multiplayer support)
  • Added clear instructions indicating what to press in order to advance (for keyboard users having issues)

Bug fixes

  • On some PCs, a crash can occur when entering the character editor and loading a template using our new menu.
  • Adding an animation rig using the button in the Content pane can result in an empty list of layer configurations.
  • Performing a shield drop prevents aerial attacks for a short time, making the technique not useful in competitive play.

