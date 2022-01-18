Patch notes 1/17/22: Character editor UI overhaul

Character editor enhancements
- Massive UI overhaul. All visuals have been replaced with more professional dark mode style.
- Added button to apply the bind pose for an animation rig instantly.
Menu navigation improvements
- Added menu item to view online multiplayer setup instructions (using Parsec, our recommended solution until we launch official online multiplayer support)
- Added clear instructions indicating what to press in order to advance (for keyboard users having issues)
Bug fixes
- On some PCs, a crash can occur when entering the character editor and loading a template using our new menu.
- Adding an animation rig using the button in the Content pane can result in an empty list of layer configurations.
- Performing a shield drop prevents aerial attacks for a short time, making the technique not useful in competitive play.
Changed files in this update