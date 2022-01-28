Balance update and Steam Trading Cards

Hey everyone!

We’ve just released a patch that updates Project Warlock to version 1.0.5.0. This build introduces highly requested balance updates to the Tank boss in the Industrial world and the Sphinx boss in Egypt.

Tank boss is probably the one area that is being tweaked the most of all Project Warlock. It already underwent three major changes in the past years, from adjusting its stats to adding enemy spawns around it. We wanted to make it a formidable foe and its previous iteration was the closest to Kuba’s original vision. Today we make an additional adjustment based on your feedback and hope it will make this boss fight a more balanced and fun challenge both to new and returning players.

Project Warlock now also features Steam Trading Cards. You can collect them while playing, craft them into badges, and unlock unique emojis and profile backgrounds as rewards.

Finally, we want you to know that we’re already working on the next update to the game while continuing our work on the sequel.

Thank you for your patience, continuous feedback, and support.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1640300/Project_Warlock_II/