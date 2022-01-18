 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 18 January 2022

Last update before the game is available in Early Access!

Build 8037723

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Solitaire Expeditions is releasing into Early Access tomorrow, so I just finished wrapping up some things I wanted to get done before release:

  • Added two new variants: La Belle Lucie and Fan (bringing the total to 106)
  • Added some new card backs and backgrounds
  • Updated the campaign UI to include some elements for guiding the user in how to play campaign mode
  • Added a career stats display
  • Moved achievements out of the options dialog and into their own dialog
  • Cards for new decks are now unlocked at a rate of 4 per 1 rewards point (it was taking far too long to unlock a new deck)

