Last update before the game is available in Early Access!

Solitaire Expeditions is releasing into Early Access tomorrow, so I just finished wrapping up some things I wanted to get done before release:
- Added two new variants: La Belle Lucie and Fan (bringing the total to 106)
- Added some new card backs and backgrounds
- Updated the campaign UI to include some elements for guiding the user in how to play campaign mode
- Added a career stats display
- Moved achievements out of the options dialog and into their own dialog
- Cards for new decks are now unlocked at a rate of 4 per 1 rewards point (it was taking far too long to unlock a new deck)
Changed files in this update