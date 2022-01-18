All abilities finished, Story updates started. LK2 v1.12 and v1.13

Abilities:

White One, Reaper, Hunter, Burner and Argent added defects

Defects now only acivate at the appropriate level

Argent’s Spin Slash ability now gets parried if it hit the target in the previous turn

Burner now doesn’t apply damage over time, disables passive 2, and disabled weapon when out of tanks

Burner fixed triggering explosive plates if hit by enemy hologram

Gameplay:

Enemy fields of fire optimised to not destroy framerates

Art:

Enemy Death sprite improved and added alternate explosion

Jammed enemies now have static effect graphic

Enemy ability models increased size to make them easier to see

Enemy Jammer ability fixed using Smoke model

Ruins stage used thick background for ceiling and floor

Elevator added to moon and base missions

Base stage added rooms visible on the inside

Bugs:

Burner fixed crashing the game when attacking

Missions:

White One and Wraith campaigns improved missions

All player abilities, ultimates, passive 1s, passive 2s, defects, and hackable enemy abilities have been finished. That accounts for all planned gameplay additions.

After the 2 story chapters are finished and the targeting and stealth bugs are fixed, Lone King 2 will be finished. I'm still not satisfied with how it plays, so I might start another version to transition into abilities that are not tied to movement. That was planned for a full sequel, since it changes the fundamental structure and premise of the game, so I'm not sure what to do yet.