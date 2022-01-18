 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lone King update for 18 January 2022

All abilities finished, Story updates started. LK2 v1.12 and v1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 8037721 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Abilities:

  • White One, Reaper, Hunter, Burner and Argent added defects
  • Defects now only acivate at the appropriate level
  • Argent’s Spin Slash ability now gets parried if it hit the target in the previous turn
  • Burner now doesn’t apply damage over time, disables passive 2, and disabled weapon when out of tanks
  • Burner fixed triggering explosive plates if hit by enemy hologram

Gameplay:

  • Enemy fields of fire optimised to not destroy framerates

Art:

  • Enemy Death sprite improved and added alternate explosion
  • Jammed enemies now have static effect graphic
  • Enemy ability models increased size to make them easier to see
  • Enemy Jammer ability fixed using Smoke model
  • Ruins stage used thick background for ceiling and floor
  • Elevator added to moon and base missions
  • Base stage added rooms visible on the inside

Bugs:

  • Burner fixed crashing the game when attacking

Missions:

  • White One and Wraith campaigns improved missions

All player abilities, ultimates, passive 1s, passive 2s, defects, and hackable enemy abilities have been finished. That accounts for all planned gameplay additions.

After the 2 story chapters are finished and the targeting and stealth bugs are fixed, Lone King 2 will be finished. I'm still not satisfied with how it plays, so I might start another version to transition into abilities that are not tied to movement. That was planned for a full sequel, since it changes the fundamental structure and premise of the game, so I'm not sure what to do yet.

Changed files in this update

Lone King Content Depot 1344951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.