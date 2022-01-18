 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 18 January 2022

Patch 0.0.2c

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More networking and replication bug fixes
  • Melee weapons damage to build parts adjusted
  • Melee weapon hitbox forgiveness enabled as temporary fix until new melee system releases
  • Added water jug animation and use timer
  • Added Toolbox as container item for tools, can place on ground as well similar to crates
  • Fixed Banshee's sound not stopping when she gets killed
  • Removing the Yes Sir, That's My Baby by Lee Morse record audio because it's not public domain, replacing with another song that is
  • Gramophone range increased
  • Syringe use time reduced to 3 seconds and health granted reduced to 10

Changed files in this update

DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
