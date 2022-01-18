- More networking and replication bug fixes
- Melee weapons damage to build parts adjusted
- Melee weapon hitbox forgiveness enabled as temporary fix until new melee system releases
- Added water jug animation and use timer
- Added Toolbox as container item for tools, can place on ground as well similar to crates
- Fixed Banshee's sound not stopping when she gets killed
- Removing the Yes Sir, That's My Baby by Lee Morse record audio because it's not public domain, replacing with another song that is
- Gramophone range increased
- Syringe use time reduced to 3 seconds and health granted reduced to 10
DeadPoly update for 18 January 2022
Patch 0.0.2c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update