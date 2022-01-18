- players can buy homes in villages
- multiple players can buy the same home
- right now the way it works is if you have bought a home it will be displayed
- if multiple other players have bough the same home then the player that has most recently logged in, their home will be displayed
- so I started tracking log in times and decided I might as well track total play time as well. you can see your total playtime by typing
/playtimein the chat box (it only will start being tracked now)
- right now all homes cost the same (50 shards) but that will change in the future
Skullborn Playtest update for 18 January 2022
update v0.0.22 player homes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
