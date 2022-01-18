 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Skullborn Playtest update for 18 January 2022

update v0.0.22 player homes

Share · View all patches · Build 8037705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • players can buy homes in villages
  • multiple players can buy the same home
  • right now the way it works is if you have bought a home it will be displayed
  • if multiple other players have bough the same home then the player that has most recently logged in, their home will be displayed
  • so I started tracking log in times and decided I might as well track total play time as well. you can see your total playtime by typing /playtime in the chat box (it only will start being tracked now)
  • right now all homes cost the same (50 shards) but that will change in the future

Changed files in this update

Skullborn Playtest WIndows 64 bit Depot 1843721
  • Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Windows 32 bit Depot 1843722
  • Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Linux Depot 1843723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.