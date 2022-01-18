Patch notes for 0.4.2

Known issues that will be fixed in a future update:
- Difficulty settings are currently hidden and disabled.
- Performance problems in the boss room.
- Missing screen resolution settings.
- Missing keyboard shortcut settings.
Changes:
- Reduced SMG bullet travel distance.
- Reduced SMG screen shake.
- Fix blurred text.
- Fence in tutorial road isn't destructible anymore.
- Guns in the inventory now correctly display their rarity and scale damage.
- Spawn a default pistol in the camp only if the player doesn't have any guns.
- Picking up items when the inventory is full won't make them disappear.
- Re-balanced gun drop rates & which gun can drop in which zone.
- Add missing exit after killing the zombie boss.
- Re-balanced throwable grenades, improving their damage.
- Consumables now automatically stack in their designated slots. This means there's no assignable quickslots anymore, each consumable will stack infinitely in its own slot (heal - Q, cure - E, grenade - X, cookie - C).
- Color guns in inventory based on their quality.
- Lots of various performance improvements, flamethrower fixes, boss area performance improvements, etc.
- Fix some quests being shown repeatedly after they were already completed.
Changed files in this update