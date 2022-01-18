 Skip to content

BITGUN Playtest update for 18 January 2022

Patch notes for 0.4.2

Build 8037571

Known issues that will be fixed in a future update:

  • Difficulty settings are currently hidden and disabled.
  • Performance problems in the boss room.
  • Missing screen resolution settings.
  • Missing keyboard shortcut settings.

Changes:

  • Reduced SMG bullet travel distance.
  • Reduced SMG screen shake.
  • Fix blurred text.
  • Fence in tutorial road isn't destructible anymore.
  • Guns in the inventory now correctly display their rarity and scale damage.
  • Spawn a default pistol in the camp only if the player doesn't have any guns.
  • Picking up items when the inventory is full won't make them disappear.
  • Re-balanced gun drop rates & which gun can drop in which zone.
  • Add missing exit after killing the zombie boss.
  • Re-balanced throwable grenades, improving their damage.
  • Consumables now automatically stack in their designated slots. This means there's no assignable quickslots anymore, each consumable will stack infinitely in its own slot (heal - Q, cure - E, grenade - X, cookie - C).
  • Color guns in inventory based on their quality.
  • Lots of various performance improvements, flamethrower fixes, boss area performance improvements, etc.
  • Fix some quests being shown repeatedly after they were already completed.

Changed files in this update

BITGUN Playtest Depot Windows Depot 1819202
  • Loading history…
BITGUN Playtest Depot Linux Depot 1819203
  • Loading history…
