Onward update for 18 January 2022

1.8.10.2 has released

1.8.10.2 · Build 8037525 · Last edited 18 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a hotfix to address an issue where an incorrect pivot point caused an issue where the AK104 wasn’t handling as expected.

The patch is available now, and will download to your device automatically.

Stay frosty!

