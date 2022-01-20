 Skip to content

Sucker for Love update for 20 January 2022

It's Officially Date Night!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Get that cultist robe pressed, because it's date night, and you have a reservation for two! Or was it three? Four!?

Sucker for Love: First Date is out now on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574270/Sucker_for_Love_First_Date/

What is 'Sucker for Love'?
  • Three chapters of laughs, screams, and tears, all in one thick package!
  • Every decision you make will significantly affect gameplay and determine which ending you arrive at!
  • Immersive re-imagining of the visual novel genre loaded with gameplay!
  • "Three" "fully-voiced" "dateable" "girls"
  • A stylish artistic/musical direction reminiscent of old-school anime and dating sims!
  • No horror elements or danger whatsoever

Want a place to chat about the game, join our the official DreadXP Discord!

