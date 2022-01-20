It's Officially Date Night!

Get that cultist robe pressed, because it's date night, and you have a reservation for two! Or was it three? Four!?
Sucker for Love: First Date is out now on Steam!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574270/Sucker_for_Love_First_Date/
What is 'Sucker for Love'?
- Three chapters of laughs, screams, and tears, all in one thick package!
- Every decision you make will significantly affect gameplay and determine which ending you arrive at!
- Immersive re-imagining of the visual novel genre loaded with gameplay!
- "Three" "fully-voiced" "dateable" "girls"
- A stylish artistic/musical direction reminiscent of old-school anime and dating sims!
- No horror elements or danger whatsoever
Want a place to chat about the game, join our the official DreadXP Discord!