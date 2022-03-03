Bathtime Toys is OUT NOW!

We've just launched Bathtime Toys, a creative playground for kids. Assemble 3d puzzle toys, and play with them in your decorated bathtub. No hard rules to win or lose.

Grab it with a -20% discount, and join our live launch party from 20:00 (UTC+2).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1831580/Bathtime_Toys/

At the party, my kids are going to fool around with the toys, we'll have some drinks, snacks, and we'll casually celebrate the event! It will mean a great deal to us if you can join our live broadcast on the game's Steam page.

The game is also available on Itch.io and on Google Play for Android.

For more details, check the game's website, and our Discord:

https://www.lasttales.com/bathtimetoys/

https://discord.gg/gdUbBhj

Have a great time!

Alex