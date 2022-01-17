 Skip to content

Mirrorama update for 17 January 2022

Mirrorama v1.0.1 - Update

Build 8037143

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update to improve the overall quality of the game.

Character Controller Improved

-Movement feels better and snappier.

-The way that jumping works has been changed. Now you can perform mid-air jumps. This will make sure you won't miss a jump.

-Picking objects is now a lot better.

-Boxes are now easier to control. They won't spin&rotate as much.

Level Design Improvements

-Some levels are now improved to teach some basics in a better way.

Various Bug Fixes

-Small bug fixes

