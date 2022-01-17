Mirrorama v1.0.1 - Update

A small update to improve the overall quality of the game.
Character Controller Improved
-Movement feels better and snappier.
-The way that jumping works has been changed. Now you can perform mid-air jumps. This will make sure you won't miss a jump.
-Picking objects is now a lot better.
-Boxes are now easier to control. They won't spin&rotate as much.
Level Design Improvements
-Some levels are now improved to teach some basics in a better way.
Various Bug Fixes
-Small bug fixes
Changed files in this update