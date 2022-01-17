Day of Dragons Beta Update 1.L

Server/Client Update

In this content update, we are introducing the Spined Scrab AI along with new and updated AI behaviors, Shadow Scale charge shot, dragon carcasses, critical hits, combat balance changes, new skins recipes, projectile improvements, quality of life improvements, bug fixes, and more!

AI

There's a new creature roaming about the Forgotten Forests and it is pretty feisty for its small size. The Spined Scrab is a class 1 AI creature that makes its home in the forests. It is slow and easy to catch, but is not afraid to stand its ground and fight, though it may also try to hide from larger predators. The addition of the Scrab provides hatchlings with a sure meal, if they manage to survive. With this new creature inhabitant, the Thornback Crawlers have begun acting differently, if injured, the Thornbacks will now flee to their nests where they may find refuge.

Added Spined Scrab class 1 creature

Changed Thornback Crawler behavior

Updated AI spawners and spawn locations

Fixed various AI bugs (no pun intended) ːsteamhappyː

ABILITIES

Shadow Scales now have their charge shot. While aiming, hold your attack button until you see the bile meter go up. The higher the charge, the more damage and higher bile cost. A fully charged shot (meter will be glowing) will deal 300% damage and use all your bile putting you in bile exhaustion. In addition, we have also greatly improved projectile hit detection and syncing when targeting fliers and moving targets. We've also added critical hits for melee attacks only. If suffering a critical, your RPG hud will flash red. You can increase your base critical chance, evasion, damage, and protection with various mutations.

Added Shadow Scale Charge Shot

Mutation Survival line now provides Critical Chance, Critical Evasion, Critical Damage, & Critical Protection

Mutation Movement line now grants Attack Cooldown Reduction, Critical Chance, & Critical Evasion

Mutation Breeding line now grants Critical Damage & Critical Protection

Projectile hit detection has been greatly improved

Plasma Shot now does small AOE damage allowing players to kill small creatures if the impact of the blast was very close to them but missed their hitbox

Class Level Differential Damage Bonus has been nerfed reducing the bonus damage incurred from fighting classes above or below your own class

Reduced Shadow Scale and Acid Spitter swim speeds

Reduced Shadow Scale Lightning mitigation 70% -> 60%

Increased Shadow Scale Plasma mitigation 70% -> 80%

Reduced Shadow Scale base Plasma damage

Increased Acid Spitter base Health

Set Shadow Scale Base Crit Chance to +5%

Set Shadow Scale Base Crit Evasion to +3%

Set Shadow Scale Base Crit Damage to +50%

Set Shadow Scale Base Crit Protection to 0%

Set Acid Spitter Base Crit Chance to +8%

Set Acid Spitter Base Crit Evasion to 0%

Set Acid Spitter Base Crit Damage to +60%

Set Acid Spitter Base Crit Protection to +15%

Added Crit bonuses to some Genetics

ENVIRONMENT

We've added a unique dragon carcass in this update. No longer will dead dragon gore piles look like dead drake gore piles.

Added unique Dragon Carcasses

Greatly improved shadows on Very Low and Low video settings

Relocated Thornback Crawler mounds

Added swamp to "4 ponds" area of map

Relocated some player spawns

Tweaked certain areas of the map

UI

You asked for it, and we did it. Players can now keep the compass on their screen without their character panel. We also reduced the distance players see admin tags so as to prevent people from using the tags as a locator and changed the way the reticle works.

Added Static Compass game option, players can now have a static compass on their HUD at all times

Added a Static Compass opacity option, to adjust how visible the new compass is on your HUD

Admin tags no longer show up on spectator's dragon body when server config has persistent admin tags disabled

Admin/Dev tags now only render when under 50 meters

Reticle now turns red on valid targets that are within projectile range and black when in bite mode

Critical Hits now flash red on the RPG hud

Added a bile charge bar to the bile meter that glows when charge is full

Added tooltip on growth bar which will show % grown to next stage on mouse hover

MISCELLANEOUS

Added new skin crafting recipes

Camera no longer sinks into the body mesh while looking up allowing players to look up in the sky in third person

Added /steamid chat command for players allowing players to see their steam id in game and automatically copying it to the Windows clipboard making it easy to share it with friends or admins

Players who logout now go to sleep

Adjusted food values of corpses

SERVER ADMINISTRATION

Admins now see a unique 4 digit steam ID on player names in chat to prevent users impersonating one another

Admin Panel "Copy" button now automatically copies the user's steam id to Windows clipboard

Players with very high ping will now be kicked from servers unless DD config option is disabled

Removed Reset AI admin command and replaced with Spawn AI command allowing admins to spawn food in front of starving player anywhere on the map

BUG FIXES