Update 1.3.1.0 is available now. Performance, optimization, QoL, fixes!

First, we'd like to thank you for supporting Gameboom VR! Our Cooking Simulator VR sells great, we've won the VR Game of the Year award on Steam, and now we can work on some new games for you. However, this does not mean that we are forgetting about our first game - Thief Simulator VR!

Thief Simulator VR receives another patch today, which introduces a number of improvements. The new version of the game is full of changes that improve both the performance of the game and its mechanics. Full changelog below:

Changes:

The game is 1GB smaller

Graphical optimization (materials, shaders, big textures)

New functionality - you can use fast travel within one neighborhood, using the car

It is easier to get in and start the car

It is easier to hide in designated places (wardrobe, bed, dumpster)

Limiting memory consumption for weaker RAM and VRAM (texture compression)

Removal of information about too weak VRAM (textures compress automatically)

NPC pathfinding calculations are lighter

UI Change - Text display is less resource-intensive

Better texture blending

Additional info about remote grab in the tutorial

Larger default remote grab distance

In seated mode, the player's belt is higher

More stable handling of quickslots on the belt

By default, crouching is always lower than standing (seated mode)

Fixes:

Some items were floating above the ground

Duplicating items

Some materials shined too much

Removal of lag at the first breaking of the window

Some objects were showing through the fog

The mountains in the second neighborhood were disappearing

The player's character does not jitter

The tablet does not jitter while driving

The paintings are not pixelated

A typo in the Polish language version

Some windows looked broken but were not

Crowbar could not be raised

3 or 4 hands were rendered when the game couldn't determine if we were playing by Steam or Oculus

