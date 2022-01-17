Testing Branch Updated to Version 5.1.5

This is an experimental update. I am not sure if it will be of value to players or not.

The game has a few different modes for how it appears on your screen. Full screen is there, of course, as well as a windowed mode, with or without a border. However, now there is a new option in the bordered window mode that you may want to try.

Maximize:

If you use a bordered window, you can now "maximize" the game window. What does this do? It is different from full screen mode. It stretches the game window to fill your monitor, however, it is still technically in a window. Also, the game resolution is not increased when doing this, so you can play the game at 1280 X 720 (for instance) without a monitor that actually supports that resolution. This means menus and text will not be super tiny when playing at full screen.

Again, I don't know if anyone will care for this feature. If you want to try it out and offer any feedback, go to "Star Explorers > Properties > Betas" and select "testing" from the drop down menu.

Why?

Again, the main reason would be to have full screen without reducing the menu and text size. When I started working on Star Explorers, 1280 x 720 seemed to be a good size to play games (for me) and unfortunately I did not integrate scaling into the UI system. This was a "quick fix" for that problem, though obviously it is not perfect.

However, I also think the game performs better in windowed mode, and now it is possible to play in a window, while still covering the full screen.

Issues:

Due to the stretching of the game window, the windows mouse pointer will occasionally appear over the screen. I have been able to limit this during the first person portions game, but you will see it when in menus and when accessing inventory. Other than that, it seems to work as intended...

Please let me know if this is something you'd like to see included in the default game, and if you encounter any problems with it.