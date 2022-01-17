 Skip to content

I'm a cowboy: Western Shooter update for 17 January 2022

Cutscenes, music, effects and sounds, localization

Share · View all patches · Build 8036740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added cutscenes between levels
  • Added three additional music tracks for fight scenes
  • Replaced the sound of the main character's gunshot
  • Added dynamite shooting and explosion effects
  • Fixed dynamic camera
  • Added camera movement over the level before it starts
  • Added Russian translation
  • Added the ability to select a language before starting the game

