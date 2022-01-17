- Added cutscenes between levels
- Added three additional music tracks for fight scenes
- Replaced the sound of the main character's gunshot
- Added dynamite shooting and explosion effects
- Fixed dynamic camera
- Added camera movement over the level before it starts
- Added Russian translation
- Added the ability to select a language before starting the game
I'm a cowboy: Western Shooter update for 17 January 2022
Cutscenes, music, effects and sounds, localization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
