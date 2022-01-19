 Skip to content

Amazing Fix update for 19 January 2022

New option for advanced players

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Is the hard level too easy? Do you win every time? There is now the "Hint for Object behind" option in the option menu.

When the option is deactivated, you will no longer have any clue that an object is hiding behind another.

Changed files in this update

Amazing Fix Content Depot 1476761
