Act 1, 2 and 3 minor update.

Act 1
- Added in-game warning for explicit scenes
- Relationships module made more consistent, characters remember past actions better
- Started work of remastering older images
- Added animation to beach scene with Lauren
- Smoother transition after the end of Apes rush party
- Adjusted timing of transitions between scenes in general
- Enlarged quality of images sent through text
- Ensured "A New Beginning" and "Wolfpack" achievements are properly unlocked
- Removed distracting achievement popup or KCT change showing up through the scene gallery
- Prevented rare case of rollback error if loading an old save at the Wolves pledge ceremony
- Small phrasing adjustments and typo corrections
- Removing redundant variables for faster game load
- Aligned music transition timings throughout gameplay
- Reorganized pathing of images and music
- Deleted duplicate and unused media files to reduce overall download size
- Compression of some images to reduce overall download size
Act 2
Includes the changes listed for Act 1, plus:
- Smoother ending to breakfast scene with Aubrey
- Reworked Lindsey's dialogue before the brawl
- Reworked Imre's dialogue during the brawl
- Made Jenny's personality trait consistent with future events
- Prevented rare case of Kiwii lock after hallway punch
- Prevented jump to an unwanted conversation with Emily during Deers event
- Fixed visual glitch on Lauren text message before Deers event
- Adjusted lighting on the model during CPR training scene
- Improved distribution of likes on Kiwii posts
- Improved scene gallery to show the optimal outcome for scenes with multiple variants
Act 3
Includes the changes listed for Acts 1 and 2, plus:
- Additional popups to inform when the current KCT did not allow a scene to progress
- Fixed case of dialogue referring to the unseen scene at London museum
- Ensured relevant dialogue at Japanese garden is seen
- Prevented skip of Emmy's Simplr conversation
- Stopped case of player teleporting during ferry minigame
- Fixed potential crash when talking to Riley during the ferry minigame
- Adjusted conditions for Chloe's scene in Amsterdam, and fixed sequencing of animations
- Improved continuity of Emily's scene in Amsterdam
- Adjusted conditions to be able to mention Lauren to Julia during the call
- Removed MC and Jenny from mirror reflection at the school board hearing
- Corrected some instances of a character speaking not being aligned with the image
- Adjusted lighting on Polly's model during the afterparty
- Fixed glitch in the background during hearing free roam
- Fixed border around render before sauna scene
- Corrected description of Urbanizer Womanizer achievement popup
- Created new variables for compatibility with future Acts
Compatability Warning:
We are aware of old saves having issues with the current update. Fixes are being worked on. Feel free to send support messages in our discord for immediate fixes and contribute to the upcoming compatibility fix.
Update:
The issue has been identified and the patch is being built and uploaded.
Apologies for the inconvenience
Oscar,
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Changed files in this update