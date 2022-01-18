 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 18 January 2022

Version 0.3.1a

Share · View all patches · Build 8036437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for continuing to submit bug reports and suggestions!

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Blood:
  • Improved layer ordering for blood splats, chest items, and doors.

Damage:
  • Fixed issues with Elemental Spinner Traps, Flails, and Leaf Shield where position checks were not reset between room transitions. This caused improper collision sweeps during the first frame after a room became ready, causing creatures to receive damage incorrectly.
Keys:

  • White keys no longer warp inappropriately when dropped against a wall or door.

  • Improved interaction priorities when multiple keys are near each other while also near a door.

  • Fixed an issue where a key could respawn after loading a saved game with key being held then unlocking a door.

Online Co-op:

  • Improved handling if a room transition occurs while using the Demon Statue, Magic Mirror, or Weapon Rack.

  • Fixed a sync issue where the "Auto-equip Loot" option would apply to non-local players.

  • Added checks to resync if a player reconnects just as a chest is being looted or a door is being opened.

  • Added sound effect when resyncing.

Steam Leaderboards:
  • Removed pagination buttons for Nearby and Friends entries.
Weapons:

  • Improved hit detection for Leaf Shield and Stun Bombs.

  • Fixed an issue where Bow rotation would not reset after drinking a potion or if their owner became incapacitated.

  • Fixed an issue where weapons could be held at a weird angle after resuming a saved game.

  • Fixed issues where weapons remained visible while shield was raised or while holding a key.

Other fixes:

  • Handled an error if an audio clip fails to load.

  • Handled an error when attacking.

  • Improved handling if the Discord module fails to initialise.

  • Fixed an error when equipping a melee weapon.

  • Fixed an error with game states.

  • Fixed an error with the Demon Statue.

  • Fixed an error with the menus.

  • Fixed errors with damage-dealing methods.

Changed files in this update

Tallowmere2_Win64 Depot 655742
  • Loading history…
Tallowmere2_Mac64 Depot 655743
  • Loading history…
Tallowmere2_Lin64 Depot 655744
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.