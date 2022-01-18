Version 0.3.1a

Thank you for continuing to submit bug reports and suggestions!
FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
Blood:
- Improved layer ordering for blood splats, chest items, and doors.
Damage:
- Fixed issues with Elemental Spinner Traps, Flails, and Leaf Shield where position checks were not reset between room transitions. This caused improper collision sweeps during the first frame after a room became ready, causing creatures to receive damage incorrectly.
Keys:
-
White keys no longer warp inappropriately when dropped against a wall or door.
-
Improved interaction priorities when multiple keys are near each other while also near a door.
-
Fixed an issue where a key could respawn after loading a saved game with key being held then unlocking a door.
Online Co-op:
-
Improved handling if a room transition occurs while using the Demon Statue, Magic Mirror, or Weapon Rack.
-
Fixed a sync issue where the "Auto-equip Loot" option would apply to non-local players.
-
Added checks to resync if a player reconnects just as a chest is being looted or a door is being opened.
-
Added sound effect when resyncing.
Steam Leaderboards:
- Removed pagination buttons for Nearby and Friends entries.
Weapons:
-
Improved hit detection for Leaf Shield and Stun Bombs.
-
Fixed an issue where Bow rotation would not reset after drinking a potion or if their owner became incapacitated.
-
Fixed an issue where weapons could be held at a weird angle after resuming a saved game.
-
Fixed issues where weapons remained visible while shield was raised or while holding a key.
Other fixes:
-
Handled an error if an audio clip fails to load.
-
Handled an error when attacking.
-
Improved handling if the Discord module fails to initialise.
-
Fixed an error when equipping a melee weapon.
-
Fixed an error with game states.
-
Fixed an error with the Demon Statue.
-
Fixed an error with the menus.
-
Fixed errors with damage-dealing methods.
Changed files in this update