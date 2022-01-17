Checkpoint Additions, Fixes, and Rebalancing

Content for the next campaign level and the Wolf HQ level is being worked on. In the meantime, this update adds a UI to the checkpoint system from the previous update so you know when you’ve actually reached checkpoints, and rebalances grenades and the accuracy of some of the guns. There’s also a few bugs that have been fixed with the checkpoints and in the story.
Full Changelog
Added
- Checkpoint UI, level checkpoints now display a notification and play a sound when reached
- Skip Time UI, which will appear in the Wolf HQ level
Changed
- In-dialogue tutorial on how to use guns in the introduction campaign level was changed to a pop-up tutorial on the UI
- Grenades can be thrown farther (Linear drag decreased from 10 to 6, initial speed increased from 90 to 150)
- RGD-5 wounding range lowered from 100 to 75
- Magazine in/out sound code changed to allow for multiple sounds to be specified for each. Grey Wolf M4 CQBR now has 4 more sounds for insertion and removal of magazines
- Killhouse starting shot timer beep lowered in volume
- M4 CQBR (default and Grey Wolf) and all pistol accuracy increased by 5
- M16A2, M4, and M4 CQBR no longer have an ambidextrous safety selector shown on their side-view sprites
- South Miji expanded, more structures added to the map for the next campaign level
- Confirm/cancel button order on UIs reversed to have the confirm button on the left for standardization
Fixed
- Restoring multiple times from the Scent of Prey checkpoint no longer restarts the mission from the start
- Pausing when restoring from the Smugglers checkpoint no longer keeps weapon controls disabled
- Introduction story now level has consistent umlauts on Jäger’s name in dialogue
- Outer boundary sprites (roads, grass, concrete, other clutter) has been extended further out on maps for the increased zoom level
- Ground now sets its trigger size on initialization to prevent some ground from having trigger sizes inconsistent with their visual sprite size
