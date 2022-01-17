 Skip to content

Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 17 January 2022

Checkpoint Additions, Fixes, and Rebalancing

Build 8036399

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content for the next campaign level and the Wolf HQ level is being worked on. In the meantime, this update adds a UI to the checkpoint system from the previous update so you know when you’ve actually reached checkpoints, and rebalances grenades and the accuracy of some of the guns. There’s also a few bugs that have been fixed with the checkpoints and in the story.

Full Changelog

Added

  • Checkpoint UI, level checkpoints now display a notification and play a sound when reached
  • Skip Time UI, which will appear in the Wolf HQ level

Changed

  • In-dialogue tutorial on how to use guns in the introduction campaign level was changed to a pop-up tutorial on the UI
  • Grenades can be thrown farther (Linear drag decreased from 10 to 6, initial speed increased from 90 to 150)
  • RGD-5 wounding range lowered from 100 to 75
  • Magazine in/out sound code changed to allow for multiple sounds to be specified for each. Grey Wolf M4 CQBR now has 4 more sounds for insertion and removal of magazines
  • Killhouse starting shot timer beep lowered in volume
  • M4 CQBR (default and Grey Wolf) and all pistol accuracy increased by 5
  • M16A2, M4, and M4 CQBR no longer have an ambidextrous safety selector shown on their side-view sprites
  • South Miji expanded, more structures added to the map for the next campaign level
  • Confirm/cancel button order on UIs reversed to have the confirm button on the left for standardization

Fixed

  • Restoring multiple times from the Scent of Prey checkpoint no longer restarts the mission from the start
  • Pausing when restoring from the Smugglers checkpoint no longer keeps weapon controls disabled
  • Introduction story now level has consistent umlauts on Jäger’s name in dialogue
  • Outer boundary sprites (roads, grass, concrete, other clutter) has been extended further out on maps for the increased zoom level
  • Ground now sets its trigger size on initialization to prevent some ground from having trigger sizes inconsistent with their visual sprite size

Changed files in this update

Mercenary Operator: Wolves Content Depot 1656741
  • Loading history…
