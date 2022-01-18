HotFix Patch Notes 0.1.13.13

Added
- Added skull icons to crosshair and target HP bar, to show your target is a criminal(for players & pets only) even if they're a guild friend or guild enemy.
- We have moved the servers to the new hardware and wiped all beta progress up to this point.
Changes
- Changing Haven instances is now done by entering a Haven code.
- Swapping Haven instance should now work as intended.
- Change the height adjustment step from 20 cm to 10 cm while placing a house. Allowing for more granularity.
- Simplified house placement logic. It should now be more consistent and intuitive.
- It is now easier to build a house on top of smaller foliage and rocks.
- Add interpolation to decoration location and rotation to make it look visually smoother.
- The game window will now flash in the taskbar when reaching the game menu, or after the loading screen closes, to notify the player the game is ready.
- You can no longer modify the game window in Windowed Mode without using the settings menu.
- Bandaging a pet now heals for 20-40hp. Higher Veterinary skill adds an additional 0-10% of pet max hp.
Fixes
- Hair and Beards would get a forced higher quality LOD for cloth even when not using cloth for that style.
- Fixed issue with aggro that made the last person seen by AI get higher aggro than it should be.
- Fixed issue with AI locking up when they killed someone.
- Fixed issue with player body shapes not loading correctly after leaving the initial loading screen making everyone nearby muscular (shapes have been correct while playing otherwise)
- Removed long lines and other artifacts appearing from some beard and hairstyle LODs.
- Fixed seam artifact on player necks (there was a gap in the middle of the neck).
- Fixed issue with female Blainn fur having too high detail.
- Fixed issue with player animation velocities accidentally being changed on the client so that animations played at the wrong speed. This caused stuttering players to run in place (like on a treadmill). It also caused locomotion animations to look less responsive.
- Fixed re-introduced hitching in player character that happened when rotating in place while standing still.
- The game no longer centers the mouse cursor to the window on startup if the user is focused on another application.
- Fixed incorrect height offset calculation during house placement. The ground floor can now be much closer to the underlying surface before rejecting the location.
- Fixed holes and terrain issues in Biomes, 01,02,03,04,05,06,07,10,13.
- Fixed terrain holes in Tindrem Wealthy area.
- Fixed terrain holes in Morin Khur.
- Fixed the huge hole next to Vadda.
- Fixed terrain holes in Bakti.
- Fixed the dead trap in Gaul Kor
- Fixed dead trap in Haven
- Fixed holes in Tindrem Sewers.
- Fixed decorations briefly flashing red when locking in their location on the ground floor.
- Fixed pet flags not updating correctly when owners’ criminal status was updated.
- Fixed that the spawning of rain particles is overall less for better optimization
- Slight CPU improvement related to VOIP icon updates.
- Characters now use a new audio component pool to improve CPU performance.
