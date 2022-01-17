 Skip to content

Jester Street : Card-Counting Trainer update for 17 January 2022

Quick Patch (17.01.22)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Player is now able to Double-down with an Ace + 'Other' Card. i.e Ace + a 5 (= a 16 or a 6),

    Doubling (with the Ace) reduces the total count by 10 and issues one final card.

  • Dealer is now limited/capped at a 100k (max.) Balance (Easier enabling the

    player to; eventually, beat the Dealer).

  • Small visual update to the surrounds of Basic Strategy, Adv. Deviations,

    & the True Count Tend Line.

  • Flip the Dealer off: 'Thumb Mouse Button' or 'G'.

  • Projector Zoom Level: + or - to Zoom.

