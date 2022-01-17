-
Player is now able to Double-down with an Ace + 'Other' Card. i.e Ace + a 5 (= a 16 or a 6),
Doubling (with the Ace) reduces the total count by 10 and issues one final card.
-
Dealer is now limited/capped at a 100k (max.) Balance (Easier enabling the
player to; eventually, beat the Dealer).
-
Small visual update to the surrounds of Basic Strategy, Adv. Deviations,
& the True Count Tend Line.
-
Flip the Dealer off: 'Thumb Mouse Button' or 'G'.
-
Projector Zoom Level: + or - to Zoom.
Jester Street : Card-Counting Trainer update for 17 January 2022
Quick Patch (17.01.22)
