BLACK SCREEN PROBLEM

Hello everyone. We made a mistake on the flashlight so it was going off. Sorry about the problem! If you struggle at joining lobbies, please update the game as a group then try to join games.
Thanks for your understanding.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello everyone. We made a mistake on the flashlight so it was going off. Sorry about the problem! If you struggle at joining lobbies, please update the game as a group then try to join games.
Thanks for your understanding.
Changed files in this update