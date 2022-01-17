 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fear Therapy update for 17 January 2022

BLACK SCREEN PROBLEM

Share · View all patches · Build 8036191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. We made a mistake on the flashlight so it was going off. Sorry about the problem! If you struggle at joining lobbies, please update the game as a group then try to join games.

Thanks for your understanding.

Changed files in this update

Ritual Content Depot 1695841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.