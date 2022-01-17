Patch v1.0.8f Public Beta

This beta is available in the Steam Public Beta branch (see instructions below) for Windows computers only.
NOTE: Multiplayer is NOT compatible with the last released version, 1.0.8c, so you can play MP games only with others who have the beta.
BETA 1
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Five more tags added for multiplayer games.
BUGS FIXED:
- NPC wolf response howls not reliably synced in multiplayer games.
- When near the edge of Slough Creek map, trees at opposite end of map don't render.
- Cougar whiskers are black, should be white.
- Text edits.
TO GET THE BETA BUILD
- In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties.
- Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.
