Patch v1.0.8f Public Beta

Build 8036045 · Last edited 17 January 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This beta is available in the Steam Public Beta branch (see instructions below) for Windows computers only.

NOTE: Multiplayer is NOT compatible with the last released version, 1.0.8c, so you can play MP games only with others who have the beta.

BETA 1

IMPROVEMENTS:

Five more tags added for multiplayer games.

BUGS FIXED:

NPC wolf response howls not reliably synced in multiplayer games.

When near the edge of Slough Creek map, trees at opposite end of map don't render.

Cougar whiskers are black, should be white.

Text edits.

TO GET THE BETA BUILD