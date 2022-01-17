 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 17 January 2022

Patch v1.0.8f Public Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 8036045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This beta is available in the Steam Public Beta branch (see instructions below) for Windows computers only.

NOTE: Multiplayer is NOT compatible with the last released version, 1.0.8c, so you can play MP games only with others who have the beta.

BETA 1

IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Five more tags added for multiplayer games.
BUGS FIXED:
  • NPC wolf response howls not reliably synced in multiplayer games.
  • When near the edge of Slough Creek map, trees at opposite end of map don't render.
  • Cougar whiskers are black, should be white.
  • Text edits.

TO GET THE BETA BUILD

  1. In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties.
  2. Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8036045
WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition (Windows) Depot 926991
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.