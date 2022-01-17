Saving resource veins, cliffs climbable, astronauts, diagonal walls

New build more fixes and improvements:
- resource veins now update when deposits are extracted
- terrain cliffs allow drones to climb
- ladders and stairs now have colliders
- preventing from nudge Idle astronauts into unreachable area
- preventing from pushing astronauts out from buildings into unreachable area
- astronauts now can swap with idle astronaut if it has nowhere to go
- fix - ladders don't block anymore flying path
- fix - diagonal walls now have right colliders
