Astro Colony Beta update for 17 January 2022

Saving resource veins, cliffs climbable, astronauts, diagonal walls

Build 8036009

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build more fixes and improvements:

  • resource veins now update when deposits are extracted
  • terrain cliffs allow drones to climb
  • ladders and stairs now have colliders
  • preventing from nudge Idle astronauts into unreachable area
  • preventing from pushing astronauts out from buildings into unreachable area
  • astronauts now can swap with idle astronaut if it has nowhere to go
  • fix - ladders don't block anymore flying path
  • fix - diagonal walls now have right colliders

