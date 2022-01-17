 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 17 January 2022

Update Notes 17 Jan 2022

  • Users and modders can now create and modify worker gimmicks

  • Backstage staff can now be used to improve the backstage morale

  • Added the nicer event history look to all event history views (promotions page, news page, event histories page)

  • Added match gimmicks to the event summary

  • Users can hover over a gimmick from the My Workers screen to see a quick breakdown of the gimmick and its modifiers

  • Added ethnicity filter for workers

  • Added Style to filters for workers

  • Added debut date and birth date filters for workers

  • Organised Worker filters into groups for easier finding

  • Added a section to worker bios where you can see any alter egos they may have from other contracts

  • Regional and Local promotion AI will prioritise local workers when hiring

  • Updated the No Image pictures

  • Added the ability to set the background for worker images (ImageBackground in your game folder)

  • Added tournaments to the Quick View Menu

  • Updated font sizes for larger screens

  • Booking a tag team in a match together now improves that team's tag experience value

  • Fixed brand filter

  • Fixed bug where broken relationships and tag teams may be left behind after deleting a worker

  • Fixed bug where worker could appear more than once in Merch and Brands pages

  • Fixed bug when removing workers from a tournament

  • Fixed bug where a worker could be added to the same tournament multiple times

  • Fixed bug on brands filter on tournaments screen

  • Fixed bug where booking winner/loser lists and summary text would get messed up after setting a tournament

