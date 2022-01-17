-
Users and modders can now create and modify worker gimmicks
-
Backstage staff can now be used to improve the backstage morale
-
Added the nicer event history look to all event history views (promotions page, news page, event histories page)
-
Added match gimmicks to the event summary
-
Users can hover over a gimmick from the My Workers screen to see a quick breakdown of the gimmick and its modifiers
-
Added ethnicity filter for workers
-
Added Style to filters for workers
-
Added debut date and birth date filters for workers
-
Organised Worker filters into groups for easier finding
-
Added a section to worker bios where you can see any alter egos they may have from other contracts
-
Regional and Local promotion AI will prioritise local workers when hiring
-
Updated the No Image pictures
-
Added the ability to set the background for worker images (ImageBackground in your game folder)
-
Added tournaments to the Quick View Menu
-
Updated font sizes for larger screens
-
Booking a tag team in a match together now improves that team's tag experience value
-
Fixed brand filter
-
Fixed bug where broken relationships and tag teams may be left behind after deleting a worker
-
Fixed bug where worker could appear more than once in Merch and Brands pages
-
Fixed bug when removing workers from a tournament
-
Fixed bug where a worker could be added to the same tournament multiple times
-
Fixed bug on brands filter on tournaments screen
-
Fixed bug where booking winner/loser lists and summary text would get messed up after setting a tournament
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 17 January 2022
Update Notes 17 Jan 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Pro Wrestling Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1157702
- Loading history…
Pro Wrestling Simulator Mac Depot Depot 1157703
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update